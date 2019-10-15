TYKETTO Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Strength In Numbers Live Release; Audio

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the release of Tyketto’s new live album, Strength In Numbers Live, out on November 8 and available for pre-order here. Listen to the title track below.

Consisting of lead vocalist Danny Vaughn, drummer Michael Clayton, keyboardist Ged Rylands, guitarist Chris Green, and bassist Greg Smith, Tyketto perform all the songs originally included on the Strength In Numbers album, plus an unreleased song "Wait Forever", a song that was written and recorded with the rest of the album, but only appeared as a bonus track on the Japanese release of the album.

The album come as a celebration of the 25th year anniversary of the release of the band's second studio album, Strength In Numbers. The band finished the writing sessions of their sophomore album by mid-1992, but anyone who lived through the grunge revolution knows just how quickly it swept through the world of rock music and forever changed the landscape of the industry. While the wheels of that machine gained momentum in those early years, an unknowing Tyketto continued to do what they did best: skillfully write, arrange, and record memorable and meaningful melodic hard rock songs. When the album saw the light of day in 1994, a time when grunge and alternative were dominating the charts and radio, Tyketto soldiered on and came out with arguable the best melodic hard rock record of the year. The band’s European and U.K. fanbase welcomed the album with open arms, which resulted in the band enjoying successful touring abroad to those very audiences. Every Tyketto fan knows the story from there and, thankfully, of the rebirth we have been blessed with these past few years.

Tyketto embarked on the Strength In Numbers 25th Anniversary Tour in March 2019 and it was a slam dunk, with both the band and audience in prime form. All the shows had an intense, yet personable energy about them and the entire March tour was recorded for this new live release. A beautiful release to complement the recent Live in Milan release where Tyketto performed their debut album, Don't Come Easy from start to finish.

Tracklist:

"Inherit The Wind"

"Meet Me In The Night"

"All Over Me"

"Catch My Fall"

"The End Of The Summer Days"

"Wait Forever"

"Ain’t That Love"

"Write Your Name In The Sky"

"Why Do You Cry"

"Rescue Me"

"The Last Sunset"

"Standing Alone"

"Strength In Numbers"

"Strength In Numbers":

"The End Of The Summer Days":

The band will hold two very special shows in the UK to celebrate the album’s release.

October

25 - Queen’s Hall - Nuneaton, UK

26 - Corporation - Sheffield, UK

Go to Tyketto.com for ticket links and all details.