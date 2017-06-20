TYKETTO To Tour UK / Europe In November

June 20, 2017, 10 minutes ago

New York-based hard rockers, Tyketto, have updated their tour schedule with the addition of UK and European dates in November. Upcoming shows are listed on the flyer below.

Tyketto released their new album, Reach, back in October 2016. Videos for the songs “Kick Like A Mule” and “Reach” can be found below.

Tyketto lineup:

Danny Vaughn - lead vocals
Michael Clayton Arbeeny - drums, percussion, vocals
Ged Rylands - keyboards, vocals
Chris Green - guitar, vocals
Chris Childs - bass guitar, vocals

