TYLA YAWEH Releases “Tommy Lee” Video Featuring POST MALONE And TOMMY LEE

The recording for the remix of Tyla Yaweh's song "Tommy Lee" was done at Tommy’s Atrium Studio, with production handled by Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee along with his son Dylan.

Tyla came to the studio, bringing an amazing energy to the process (as seen in the video for the remix). Lee called in close friend John 5 (Marilyn Manson/ Rob Zombie) to play guitar and bass in order to give the remix the crunch it needed.

"I’m excited to be releasing records with my idols,” says Tyla. “I first had Billie Joe Armstrong (from Green Day) clear a sample for me and hop in my last video with Wiz Khalifa. Now I’ve got a legendary track with this bad ass rockstar Tommy Lee and my brother Post Malone. This track is so special to me!"

"I was humbled that Tyla and Post chose to name a song after me. I couldn't wait to get my hands on it with them and give it my spin. We had a blast! They are the new rockstars! I love them both,” says Tommy.

(Photo - Myriam Santos)