TYPE O NEGATIVE's "Be My Druidess" Covered By Members Of WINDHAND, CAVE IN, And More; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night have released their latest video, along with the following message:

"Crudy kisses! We got a bunch of sensitive Satanists to cover a song for the ladies. Hopefully, this is your Type o'cover, ya dig?

"This is our 18th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon (hot damn). With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at here."

This cover features:

Leanne Martz (Darling), Dorthia Cottrell (Windhand, Darling, and solo), Lisa Mungo (Fucked And Bound, Daughters), J.R. Conners (Cave In, Nomad Stones), Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom), Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.