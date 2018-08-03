TÝR - Guitarist TERJI SKIBENAES Calls It Quits; South American Tour Dates Announced For October 2018

August 3, 2018, 2 hours ago

After 17 years in the trenches, TÝR guitarist Terji Skibenaes has decided to step down and move on to other things. His official statement is available below.:

The band has yet to comment on Skibenaes' departure.

South American tour dates were announced on August 1st for South America in October 2018 with Arkona. They are as follows:

October
20 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaco 555
21 - Porto Allegre, Brazil - Cine Theatro Ypiranga
23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito
25 - tba
26 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie
28 - Bogota, Colombia - Ace Of Spades



