TÝR - Guitarist TERJI SKIBENAES Calls It Quits; South American Tour Dates Announced For October 2018

After 17 years in the trenches, TÝR guitarist Terji Skibenaes has decided to step down and move on to other things. His official statement is available below.:

The band has yet to comment on Skibenaes' departure.

South American tour dates were announced on August 1st for South America in October 2018 with Arkona. They are as follows:

October

20 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaco 555

21 - Porto Allegre, Brazil - Cine Theatro Ypiranga

23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito

25 - tba

26 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

28 - Bogota, Colombia - Ace Of Spades