TÝR Return To North America For Valor & Folklore Tour With HEIDEVOLK, TROLLFEST, METSATÖLL

March 2, 2020, 34 minutes ago

The Faroe Islands' very own Týr will return to North American this April with three of Europe's finest folk exports in tow. The Valor & Folklore Tour will include Heidevolk, Trollfest, and Metsatöll, with headliners Tyr performing over 20 shows in cities across the US and Canada. This is a rare chance for fans to catch this fine collection of folk all in one venue.

Týr frontman Heri Joensen comments: "We're overjoyed to return to North America so soon, and especially happy to be headlining again. Our last North America run was very successful, and with the line-up we have this time, we are confident that it will be an even bigger blast for all who attend - bands and fans!"

Tour dates:

April
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
4 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon Nightclub
5 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
6 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
7 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
9 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
10 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
16 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
17 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
21 - Austin, TX - Come and take it Live!
23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
24 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
25 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage



