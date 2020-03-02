TÝR Return To North America For Valor & Folklore Tour With HEIDEVOLK, TROLLFEST, METSATÖLL

The Faroe Islands' very own Týr will return to North American this April with three of Europe's finest folk exports in tow. The Valor & Folklore Tour will include Heidevolk, Trollfest, and Metsatöll, with headliners Tyr performing over 20 shows in cities across the US and Canada. This is a rare chance for fans to catch this fine collection of folk all in one venue.

Týr frontman Heri Joensen comments: "We're overjoyed to return to North America so soon, and especially happy to be headlining again. Our last North America run was very successful, and with the line-up we have this time, we are confident that it will be an even bigger blast for all who attend - bands and fans!"

Tour dates:

April

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

4 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon Nightclub

5 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

6 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

7 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

10 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

16 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

21 - Austin, TX - Come and take it Live!

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

25 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage