TÝR To Tour North America With ORPHANED LAND, GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS, AETERNAM

This May, Týr will headline a North American tour with Orphaned Land, Ghost Ship Octavius, and Aeternam. See below for all confirmed dates, with more to be added soon.

Týr frontman and founder Heri Joensen comments: "It's been waay too long since we visited Vinland, and we're Helbent on having a blast of a time on this trip!"

Tour dates:

May

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

6 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

8 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

10 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

12 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

13 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

16 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

19 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

21 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

22 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

27 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

Týr is currently finishing work on their eighth studio album, due out fall 2018 via Metal Blade Records. This upcoming record will be the follow-up to the band's full-length Valkyrja, which was released in 2013.

The concept behind Valkyrja involves a story based around a nameless, Viking-era warrior, who leaves his woman and goes off to impress the Valkyrie on the battlefield so that she may bring him to Valhalla, or to Folkvangr, the home of Freyja - the goddess associated with love, sexuality, beauty, fertility, gold, sorcery, war, and death. One can say the album is also indirectly about women and how they affect men and what men will do to impress and obtain women.

Heri Joensen goes on to explain: "The woman that the warrior leaves may represent the earthly women. Freyja, The Lady Of The Slain, may represent the perfection of Women, and the Valkyrie is the link between the two, taking men from earthly to godly women."