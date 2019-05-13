TYRMFAR - Renewal Through Purification Due In June, "The Commander Of Death" Streaming Now

Swiss death metal masters Tyrmfar are descending from their mountain stronghold, bringing with them the apocalyptic thunder of new album Renewal Through Purification. Like dark gods dispensing justice on a failing world, they will unleash their staggering death metal onslaught, shrouded in a cloak of the blackest atmosphere and shot through with heart-rending melodies. Renewal Through Purification is a breathtaking explosion of power that promises nothing but absolute, ultimate destruction. The end is nigh...

June 22nd is the date decreed, when MTAF Records will pull the trigger and fire Renewal Through Purification out into the world with its uncompromising pronouncement of doom. Tyrmfar are coming... prepare to be judged!

Tracklisting:

"The Arrival..."

"...Of The Legions Of Eternity"

"Rise Of Chaos"

"The Almighty"

"No Hope"

"The Commander Of Death"

"Mountains Of Madness"

"Dehumanization"

"Freedom’s Call"

"Living Corpses"

"Implore The Reaper"

"Humanity’s End"

Tyrmfar announced themselves on the Swiss metal scene in 2015 with the EP, In The Depths Of A Dark Spirit. From that first release the band began to turn heads, and the promise of future greatness hung heavy in the air. That promise began to be realised with the debut full length album; released in 2017, Human Abomination, put Tyrmfar firmly on the extreme music map. Now, that final step has been taken and Tyrmfar have delivered an album that incinerates all that has gone before, in an inferno of raging flame. Melodies steeped in loss and pain weave their way between the towering ramparts of brute force riffs, creating songs as captivating as they are remorselessly obliterating. Each track will hold you hypnotised as it roars out your death sentence.