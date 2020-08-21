U.D.O. And MUSIKKORPS der BUNDESWEHR Debut “Future Is The Reason Why” Lyric Video

U.D.O. and the Musikkorps der Bundeswehr/Band of the German Armed Forces have released a lyric video for the track "Future Is The Reason Why", from their album, We Are One. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Pandemonium"

"We Are One"

"Love And Sin"

"Future Is The Reason Why"

"Children Of The World"

"Blindfold (The Last Defender)"

"Blackout"

"Mother Earth"

"Rebel Town"

"Natural Forces"

"Neon Diamond"

"Beyond Gravity"

"Here We Go Again"

"We Strike Back"

"Beyond Good And Evil"

"Future Is The Reason Why" lyric video:

“Pandemonium” video:

"Neon Diamond" video:

"We Are One" video: