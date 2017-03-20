U.D.O. At Work On New Studio Album; Video Message Streaming

German metallers U.D.O., led by former Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider, have started work on their new studio album, the follow-up to Decadent, released in 2015. Check out a video message from Udo below, and stay tuned for more details.

Guitarist Kasperi Heikkinen recently left U.D.O. for personal reasons.

“There is no bad blood or drama in this departure,” says the band. “The band and especially Udo want to thank Kasperi for his great support and many fantastic shows on this planet. All the best Kasperi!”

Kasperi stated: "I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for these great four years I was in the band. I also wish all the best for the band with their future endeavours. From now on I will focus on my other music projects and some different outlets of creativity. You will surely hear from me again when the time is right. Stay metal and tsönk all the way! Thank you everybody!"