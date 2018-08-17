U.D.O. Debuts "Make That Move" Lyric Video

German metal gods U.D.O. will release their new album Steelfactory on August 31st worldwide via AFM Records. A lyric video for the new song "Make That Move" is available for streaming below.

With Steelfactory, U.D.O return to their core competence, clearly influenced by their past shows with Dirkschneider, the songs in their rousingly simple straightness have a hymn character, as it is only known from the past.

Steelfactory has become a timeless metal album and thus the impressive statement of a master of his craft. With its earthy, punchy and handmade sound - with the participation of the Danish producer Jacob Hansen (among others Volbeat) - Steelfactory meets the nerve of the time, which may be triggered again since the successful Dirkschneider tour worldwide.

Steelfactory will available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Boxset

- Ltd. Digipak

- Gtf. Red/Yellow Splatter 2-Vinyl / AFM Exclusive

- Gtf. Silver/Black Marbled 2-Vinyl / AFM Exclusive

- Gtf. Clear Red 2-Vinyl

- Gtf. Clear Yellow 2-Vinyl

- Gtf. Black 2-Vinyl

- CD Jewelcase

- Download & Streaming

Tracklisting:

"Tongue Reaper"

"Make The Move"

"Keeper Of My Soul"

"In The Heat Of The Night"

"Raise The Game"

"Blood On Fire"

"Rising High"

"The Devil Is An Angel" (Bonus Digipak)

"Hungry And Angry"

"One Heart One Soul"

"Pictures In My Dreams" (Bonus Digipak)

"A Bite Of Evil"

"Eraser"

"Rose In The Desert"

"The Way"

"Make The Move" lyric video:

"One Heart One Soul" video:

EPK:

"Rising High":