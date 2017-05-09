U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER Drummer SVEN DIRKSCHNEIDER Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, U.D.O./Dirkschneider drummer Sven Dirkschneider shows off the gear that he uses onstage.

An episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, as well as an episode of Preshow Rituals, both featuring Sven, are available for streaming below:

On August 12th, the Amphitheater in Hanau, Germany will host Hanau Rocks 2017. The event will be headlined by Dirkschneider (featuring original Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider) with special guests Doro and Hartmann. Go to this location for event details.

Dirkschneider recently announced their plans to continue touring. A message from the band follows:

“Dear Fans, Friends and Partners,

“We want to let you know that we have decided to continue with Dirkschneider! Originally it was our plan to go back to touring with U.D.O. in 2017. But we have received an incredible number of emails and letters from fans begging us to continue with Dirkschneider, and as there are still so many (Accept) songs left to be sung, we have decided to bow to your demands!

“During the last tours with Dirkschneider, the audience had a lot of fun, and we as a band also had the time of our lives on stage. In fact, a whole lot of people in countries all over the world have been knocked out by these shows. Just check out all the media (especially from the US, where we have just finished a 5-week tour) and you will read the caption “tour of the year“ multiple times… We are thrilled by the idea of continuing and we are really looking forward to seeing you all again live on tour!

“Oh, we nearly forgot to tell you about possibly the most important point of all: From Oct 2017 on, Dirkschneider will tour with an almost completely NEW setlist. Of course, it will still contain only Accept hits, but this time with many different songs compared to the last tours."

Dirkschneider tour dates:

December

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit

6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

7 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

9 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s Neue Welt

12 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

15 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Stadthalle

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

22 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle

23 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarkthalle Club

Tickets here.

Meanwhile, U.D.O., also led by Udo Dirkschneider, have started work on their new studio album, the follow-up to Decadent, released in 2015. Check out a video message from Udo below, and stay tuned for more details.