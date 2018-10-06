U.D.O. Introduce New Guitarist And Bassist

U.D.O., led by former Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider, has gone through a shake-up in their roster over the last couple months, and the have announced guitarist Dee Dammers and bassist Tilen Hudrap as their new full-time members. The band has issued the following statement:

"Both are very talented musicians and we are really excited to have them in U.D.O. We hope that you will enjoy the new lineup, and that it will be around for a very long time. The new lineup will start rehearsals for the upcoming U.D.O. tour of Russia very shortly. We will, as always, keep you updated on our progress via social media.

And of course, our very best wishes to Fitty, who has been much, much more than just the band's bass player for all these years."

The U.D.O. line-up also includes Dirkschneider's son Sven Dirkschneider on drums and guitarist Andrey Smirnov.

U.D.O. bassist Fitty Wienhold recently announced his departure from the band, which he joined back in 1996. A video message can be found below.

Wienhold's message, in part: "After 22 years being with Udo as a friend, with U.D.O. as a bass player, songwriter, motivator and I don't know what or more, I decided to take a new way in my life and leave the band. I will not leave the U.D.O. family, because it was much more than just a business. I will be there when I'm needed, as a songwriter, as a friend, as an advisor, whatever.

"I can't put in words what all those years meant to me, what those years gave to me, what you all gave to me. Actually, it was a quarter of my life. I always said that we musicians are nothing without our fans, and what we are doing is just for you, just for them.

"I'm thankful that I have met so many nice people all over the world, and it was always a warm welcome. Well, sometimes it was a little too much drinking, but I survived, as you see I'm still here. And I always felt that to give a hundred percent, it's not enough.

"Anyway, the world doesn't stop turning and life goes on, U.D.O. goes on, and so long Udo is alive, he will be always a living idol. There are not so many out there like him, maybe nobody, and he never disappointed you, never, so enjoy every show, every moment you can be with him."

Watch Fitty's full message below: