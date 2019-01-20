U.D.O. - Steelfactory Tour To Go Ahead In Spite Of Frontman UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Coping With "Serious Health Problem"

U.D.O., featuring former Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider, have checked in with some important news via Facebook for the fans looking forward to the band's Steelfactory tour:

"Dear UDO fans,

Unfortunately we have to tell you that Udo has a serious health problem since early January. He has pain in his left knee and couldn´t walk at all for a longer period. He has been to different specialists in Russia, Ibiza and Germany and now he is on a good way to recover. But he is still handicaped and can´t move that much without having pain.

Against all advice of the doctors he has decided to play the tour and not postpone it since he hates to let his fans down. But, this means that he is a bit handicapped on stage and can't move that much. We are very sorry for this but we still have the opinion that this is better than postponing the complete tour.

Thanks and see you all on tour!"

With Steelfactory, U.D.O return to their core competence, clearly influenced by their past shows with Dirkschneider, the songs in their rousingly simple straightness have a hymn character, as it is only known from the past.

Steelfactory has become a timeless metal album and thus the impressive statement of a master of his craft. With its earthy, punchy and handmade sound - with the participation of the Danish producer Jacob Hansen (among others Volbeat) - Steelfactory meets the nerve of the time, which may be triggered again since the successful Dirkschneider tour worldwide.

Tracklisting:

"Tongue Reaper"

"Make The Move"

"Keeper Of My Soul"

"In The Heat Of The Night"

"Raise The Game"

"Blood On Fire"

"Rising High"

"The Devil Is An Angel" (Bonus Digipak)

"Hungry And Angry"

"One Heart One Soul"

"Pictures In My Dreams" (Bonus Digipak)

"A Bite Of Evil"

"Eraser"

"Rose In The Desert"

"The Way"

"Make The Move" lyric video:

"One Heart One Soul" video:

EPK:

"Rising High":