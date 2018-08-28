U.K.’s PUPPY To Release The Goat Album In January; “Black Hole” Single Streaming

U.K. buzz band Puppy will release their debut album, The Goat, worldwide on January 25th, 2019 via Spinefarm Records.

The band, known for its earworm melodies and "anything goes" experimentation, has premiered the video for its debut single "Black Hole"

Puppy vocalist/guitarist Jock Norton said, "We chose 'Black Hole' as the lead single because we felt that, both lyrically and musically, it really sums up the vibe of the album as a whole - fun and upbeat, but with a dark, sinister element underpinning the whole thing. With the video, we wanted to reflect that and to show a bit of what's gone into recording our music."

He continues, "This record has been nearly two years in the making, and in that time, we've been on a lot of tours and spent a lot of time together in various studios, so we had a good supply of video footage covering it all. But what we ended up capturing over that period, in the studio and on camera, turned out to be far more sinister and malevolent than we initially imagined. I think the album is better for it."

Puppy are:

Jock Norton – guitar, vocals

Billy Howard – drums

Will Michael - bass