UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Discusses Reuniting With Former ACCEPT Bandmates On New U.D.O. Album

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice recently interviewed Udo and Sven Dirkschneider of U.D.O. The two spoke about their upcoming orchestral new album We Are One and their songwriting collaboration with the Musikkorps der Bundeswehr (Concert Band of the German Armed Forces) and the two former Accept Stefan Kaufmann and Peter Baltes. Other topics in the interview, drive-in concerts, songwriting with Peter Baltes and touring with ex-Accept singer David Reece.

When asked about why they decided to collaborate with German Armed Forces Orchestra:

Udo: "We did two shows in the past with the orchestra, the first in 2015 at Wacken and the sound on stage was amazing, there was a lot of energy. Then we did another show on 2018 and the audience was 40% metal fans and the rest of was there for the orchestra. The audience was really enjoying the show and they were standing up and clapping. So after this concert we were having drinks with everyone and we were talking about continuing together by doing an album together. We said if we do a new album we have to write new songs. So we had a meeting with the two guys who do the arrangements for the orchestra and we started working on everything. We were sending files back and forth and it took nearly a year before everything was done, it was a lot of work."

When asked about former Accept bassist Peter Baltes contribution on the new album:

Udo: "Peter's participation was not planned unlike Stefan Kaufmann who's participation was planned from the beginning on the new album. One day I was in Germany and Stefan told me to do some demos in the studio so I went there, but he didn't tell me Peter Baltes would be there. Peter was there doing some stuff with Stefan at the time. Then we started talking and Peter said he had some ideas to contribute to the new album and if I didn't mind and I said I don't mind. I never had a problem with Peter and his ideas. For this project it was important to have really good stuff and for me it doesn't matter who is writing the songs. Of course Stefan and Peter ideas are not so far away from my ideas. Peter and Stefan were both very happy to work on this project. When I met him it was like I just saw him yesterday after 15 years."

When asked if Baltes is joining U.D.O.:

Udo: "Peter to be the bass player of U.D.O., no. We were not really talking about this. I heard he is doing a solo album and if he wanted me to sing a song ok but he is not joining the band."

Sven: "I mean it would be cool to play with him once, but we already have a very strong five piece band."

U.D.O. and the Musikkorps der Bundeswehr/Band of the German Armed Forces have released their video for first, brand-new single “We Are One”, out now on AFM Records. The album is due for release on July 17 and can be preordered here.

“We Are One” is the title track and shows the different challenges we are currently facing. "We all live on this planet. No matter who we are or what we do, we all just have this one planet”, Udo Dirkschneider explains about the message behind the songs. “There is no planet B. When I see the pictures of all the plastic in our oceans and when I hear about the next climate catastrophe in the news, I really start wondering how respectless and irresponsible we sometimes are. It´s not just about us, it´s also about all the others and last but not least about our children!”

“We Are One” is a huge song with serious grooves, great arrangements, heavy guitars, and brass instruments.

U.D.O, featuring icon Udo Dirkschneider (the original voice of Accept) presents, together with the renowned Concert Band of the German Armed Forces under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Christoph Scheibling, a unique worldwide musical project.

The album contains 15 new songs that will be released through AFM Records/Soulfood Music. All songs have been developed and arranged by U.D.O. together with Christoph Scheibling. The two former Accept musicians Stefan Kaufmann and Peter Baltes have been part of the songwriting too - as well as the German Armed Forces' composers Guido Rennert and Alexander Reuber. The title of the album, We Are One has been the driving force for everyone involved.

Whatever anyone might think about the 'rock band meets orchestra' collaborations that already exist in the music world, this is far from what We Are One really is. This is one of the most elaborate concept albums the market has ever seen, the hard rocking sound of U.D.O. has not only been intensified by a 60 piece orchestra, but contains some unique arrangements that underline how characteristic yet versatile U.D.O. is.

This project surprises the listener in every aspect, and is a project with a clear statement: We Are One is a critical reflection of a world in which we all leave our mark, and in which we all have to show responsibility.

The songs on We Are One are about the different challenges we are currently facing, climate change ("Future Is The Reason Why"), the worldwide refugee movements ("Live Or Die", "Fridays For Future", "Children Of The World") or the pollution of the environment ("Mother Earth"). With the track "Pandemonium", both parties, U.D.O. as well as the German Armed Forces, also take a clear position against society's right wing. The song "Rebel Town" is a hymn for a 30 years reunited Germany.

This is a project that has made all participants think deeply about the challenges not only for the world, but for their own futures. For Udo Dirkschneider We Are One is a dream that he has had for a long time. Since the show with the Concert Band of the German Armed Forces in Wacken (2015) as well as the Navy Metal Night in Tuttlingen (2014), he fervently wanted to continue and grow the collaboration.

Lieutenant Colonel Christoph Scheibling also agrees: "All composers have done a fantastic job. The songs are excellent and really show the very best of orchestra and band. The album offers a variety that reaches from speed metal to classical metal, from ballad to funk style. As an orchestra, we brought in everything we could, a solo singer, a pipe, a drumline and some oriental percussions included."

Scheibling has been on stage together with U.D.O. in Wacken 2015 already. "The motto back then was Metal, mud and military music", he resumes. "An event that definitely awoke the wish to work together more intensely. Now our crossover project really finds its highlight with We Are One."

U.D.O. and the German Armed Forces are also talking the same language when it comes to the message of We Are One. For the German Armed Forces international, engagements as well as the protection of the environment are two major focus points. Former military areas are becoming integral nature reserves. Soldiers are recruited to fight forest fires and ecological disasters. The German Armed Forces are also supporting the protection of Germany's coastal regions by monitoring the air space to protect it from people polluting the ocean.

"Several songs are pointing out the problems we have with pollution of our environment. We really have some heavy words about our global responsibilty", Christoph Scheibling says. "Never before critical words agains worldwide exaggeration of consumption or all this cyber insanity have been this loud. Never before the voice against protectionism, nationalism and against the right wing have been that intense. Let us join forces for a better planet! We are one!"

Tracklisting:

"Pandemonium"

"We Are One"

"Love And Sin"

"Future Is The Reason Why"

"Children Of The World"

"Blindfold (The Last Defender)"

"Blackout"

"Mother Earth"

"Rebel Town"

"Natural Forces"

"Neon Diamond"

"Beyond Gravity"

"Here We Go Again"

"We Strike Back"

"Beyond Good And Evil"

"We Are One" video: