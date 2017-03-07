UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER On Parting Ways With ACCEPT - "It's Very Interesting To Be Fired From Your Own Band" (Video)

EMP España recently caught up with U.D.O frontman and Accept legend Udo Dirkschneider to discuss his Dirkschneider tour, which is meant to close the book on the Accept catalogue as part of the U.D.O. live set. Udo also talks about leaving Accept and the chances of another reunion with his former bandmates.

Dirkschneider was the frontman for Accept from 1976–1987, 1992–1997, with a short return in 2005. His current and now permanent replacement is vocalist Mark Tornillo.

Guitarist Kasperi Heikkinen recently left U.D.O./Dirkschneider for personal reasons.

“There is no bad blood or drama in this departure,” says the band. “The band and especially Udo want to thank Kasperi for his great support and many fantastic shows on this planet. All the best Kasperi!”

Kasperi states: "I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for these great four years I was in the band. I also wish all the best for the band with their future endeavours. From now on I will focus on my other music projects and some different outlets of creativity. You will surely hear from me again when the time is right. Stay metal and tsönk all the way! Thank you everybody!"