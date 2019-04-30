UFO's 2019 Tour Will Continue; NEIL CARTER Returns For The Late PAUL RAYMOND

On April 13, the UFO family woke up to the tragic news that bandmate Paul Raymond had died of a heart attack. It had been just a week since they finished the first leg of the Last Orders Tour in the UK.

Says the band: "While mourning his loss, sadly we also had to face the reality of what to do with the band. We feel moving forward with the tour is the right thing to do. We all know this is what Paul would have wanted us to do.

"We are therefore very pleased to announce that our friend and former bandmate, Neil Carter, has agreed to join us again and take over the keyboards/guitar and vocals slot for the remainder of the tour. Neil was already part of the family between 1981 and 1983, playing on the albums The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent, Mechanix and Making Contact. Before he joined UFO he was in Wild Horses, later he continued his career with Gary Moore.

"Together with Neil, we will bring our 2019 Last Orders Tour to a close. We want to make sure that all our amazing fans get a fantastic experience out of it one more time."

Tour dates:

October

9 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall#

10 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove#

11 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues#

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Avalon#

14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues#

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Pressroom+

17 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater+

18 - Stafford, TX - RCC*

24 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center+

25 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

26 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

27 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel+

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s+

30 - New York, NY - Sony Hall+

31 - Staten Island, NY - St George Theater*

November

1 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak*

2 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf’s Den @ Mohegan Sun

# with Armored Saint

* with Blue Öyster Cult

+ with Last in Line