UFO / SEBASTIAN BACH Bassist ROB DE LUCA Launches Vintage Bass World Website

UFO/Sebastian Bach bassist, Rob De Luca, has launched the new website, Vintage Bass World.

Says Rob: “I'm very proud to unveil VintageBassWorld.com. It's the largest, most detailed vintage instrument website on the internet, including hundreds of pages and over 10,000 pictures! Vintage Bass World is an online encyclopedia of vetted vintage bass information to help determine authenticity, year of manufacture and value. While on tour, there are many hours of down time, so I began building... and now it's growing into a monster! Simply click "Databass" to see an entire world of vintage information.”

Check out VintageBassWorld.com at this location.