UFO To Release The Salentino Cuts Album In September; Includes Covers Of ZZ TOP, THE YARDBIRDS, JOHN MELLENCAMP And More
August 1, 2017, an hour ago
British rock legends UFO offer up their first ever covers album paying homage to a dozen of their personal favorites. The Salentino Cuts includes several unexpected choices such as Mad Seasons's “River Of Deceit”, John Mellencamp's “Paper In Fire”, and Bill Withers' “Ain't No Sunshine” alongside more traditional but nonetheless thrilling versions such as The Yardbirds' “Heartful Of Soul”, ZZ Top's “Just Got Paid” and lots more.
UFO's current lineup features original members Phil Mogg on vocals and Andy Parker on drums. Keyboardist/guitarist Paul Raymond joined the band in 1976. Lead guitarist Vinnie Moore has been a permanent member of the group since 2003, and American bassist Rob De Luca joined the fold in 2012.
Vinnie says, “Making this covers record was a blast for me. I thoroughly enjoyed putting a little of my own spin on these tunes that I grew up with. I played ZZ Top and Robin Trower songs about a gazzilion times onstage over the years. it was great to actually get to record some of my old faves.”
UFO's The Salentino Cuts will be released on September 29th and will be available on both CD and 2 limited vinyl pressings, one splatter vinyl and one white vinyl.
Tracklisting:
“Heartful Of Soul”
“Break On Through (To The Other Side)”
“River Of Deceit”
“The Pusher”
“Paper In Fire”
“Rock Candy”
“Mississippi Queen”
“Ain't No Sunshine”
“Honey-Bee”
“Too Rolling Stoned”
“Just Got Paid”
“It's My Life”
In September & October, the band will be embarking on a monster tour of North America with fellow classic rockers Saxon!
UFO European tour dates:
August
11 - Leyendas del Rock Festival XII - Villena - Spain
13 - Alcatraz Open Air- Kortrijk - Belgium
September
7 - Germany - Dortmund - Musiktheater Piano
8 - Holland - Eindhoven - Cityrock Festival
9 - Holland - Leeuwarden - Cityrock Festival
10 - France - Raismes - Raismes Fest
12 - England - Southampton - The Brook
14 - England - Dorking - Dorking Halls
15 - England - Holmfirth - Picturedrome
16 - England - Northampton - Roadmender
UFO / Saxon US Tour Dates - Round 2:
September
22 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
23 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of The Living Arts
28 - Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey
29 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
30 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
October
1 - Portland, ME - Aura
3 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
4 - Montreal, QU - Corona Theatre
6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
7 - Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero
8 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
9 - Akron, OH - Tangier Cabaret Room
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
13 - Merrillville, IN - Star Plaza
14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian