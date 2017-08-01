UFO To Release The Salentino Cuts Album In September; Includes Covers Of ZZ TOP, THE YARDBIRDS, JOHN MELLENCAMP And More

British rock legends UFO offer up their first ever covers album paying homage to a dozen of their personal favorites. The Salentino Cuts includes several unexpected choices such as Mad Seasons's “River Of Deceit”, John Mellencamp's “Paper In Fire”, and Bill Withers' “Ain't No Sunshine” alongside more traditional but nonetheless thrilling versions such as The Yardbirds' “Heartful Of Soul”, ZZ Top's “Just Got Paid” and lots more.

UFO's current lineup features original members Phil Mogg on vocals and Andy Parker on drums. Keyboardist/guitarist Paul Raymond joined the band in 1976. Lead guitarist Vinnie Moore has been a permanent member of the group since 2003, and American bassist Rob De Luca joined the fold in 2012.

Vinnie says, “Making this covers record was a blast for me. I thoroughly enjoyed putting a little of my own spin on these tunes that I grew up with. I played ZZ Top and Robin Trower songs about a gazzilion times onstage over the years. it was great to actually get to record some of my old faves.”

UFO's The Salentino Cuts will be released on September 29th and will be available on both CD and 2 limited vinyl pressings, one splatter vinyl and one white vinyl.

Tracklisting:

“Heartful Of Soul”

“Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

“River Of Deceit”

“The Pusher”

“Paper In Fire”

“Rock Candy”

“Mississippi Queen”

“Ain't No Sunshine”

“Honey-Bee”

“Too Rolling Stoned”

“Just Got Paid”

“It's My Life”

In September & October, the band will be embarking on a monster tour of North America with fellow classic rockers Saxon!

UFO European tour dates:

August

11 - Leyendas del Rock Festival XII - Villena - Spain

13 - Alcatraz Open Air- Kortrijk - Belgium

September

7 - Germany - Dortmund - Musiktheater Piano

8 - Holland - Eindhoven - Cityrock Festival

9 - Holland - Leeuwarden - Cityrock Festival

10 - France - Raismes - Raismes Fest

12 - England - Southampton - The Brook

14 - England - Dorking - Dorking Halls

15 - England - Holmfirth - Picturedrome

16 - England - Northampton - Roadmender

UFO / Saxon US Tour Dates - Round 2:

September

22 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

23 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of The Living Arts

28 - Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey

29 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

30 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

October

1 - Portland, ME - Aura

3 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4 - Montreal, QU - Corona Theatre

6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

7 - Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero

8 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

9 - Akron, OH - Tangier Cabaret Room

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

13 - Merrillville, IN - Star Plaza

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian