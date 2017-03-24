UFOMAMMUT To Release 8 Album In September; Studio Video Streaming

Italy’s Ufomammut will release their new album, 8, on September 22nd via Neurot Recordings. The band’s eighth offering is comprised of eight stunningly immersive tracks that flow into each other without interruption. A continuous stream of movement reflective of the uninterrupted nature of the album but also the continued togetherness of the essential elements of the band - Urlo, Poia and Vita - since the beginning of the band's history.

8 is a continuous flux of music, a singular entity, which can be defined in micro measurements by its eight satellite songs. Each track expands upon the preceding song, unfolding into an exceedingly dense, malevolent and formidable journey, resulting in this being Ufomammut's most extreme venture yet, with no room for breathing space in the 48 minutes. Watch a video from the recording sessions below.

Recorded at Crono Sound Factory in Vimodrone, Milano (Italy), 8 sees a change in recording approach, with the trio playing and recording live together in the same room, even utilizing their live sound engineer Ciccio and his project Femore for production purposes, with Fabrizio San Pietro on mixing duties. Overdubs were used only for vocals, synth sounds and small details with the result of such endeavour being a stricter focus on the soul, darkened groove and overall cohesion of the music and themselves as musicians.

8 will be released on vinyl and CD formats via Neurot, and on a limited and regular edition vinyl via Supernatural Cat. Pre-order information, album tracks and more to be revealed over the coming months.

Live dates:

June

16 - Freak Valley Fest - Netphen, Germany

18 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

August

4 - Disintegrate Your Ignorance Fest - Giavera del Montello, Italy

October

6 - Up in Smoke Fest - Pratteln, Switzerland

13 - Korjaamo BlowUp Vol.3 Festival - Helsinki, Finland