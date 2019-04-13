UFO’s PAUL RAYMOND Dead At 73

Legendary UFO keyboardist/guitarist Paul Raymond died from a heart attack early today (April 13th) at the age of 73 years old.

His life partner Sandra has written the following on Facebook:

“Hi to all the fans and people who knew Paul! This is Sandra, Paul's life partner speaking: With a desperate and broken heart, fully in tears and pains that feel like they will kill me I have to tell you that my most beautiful and beloved darling Paul Raymond has passed away today. The doctors we're trying to reanimate him and with success at first but then his system shot down again and there was nothing more they could do for him, he died of a heart attack.

He absolutely enjoyed the last couple of weeks touring with UFO in the UK and Ireland and he was looking forward to the rest of this year's tour.

This photo was taken last Wednesday when we checked out of our last hotel before coming back to Germany!

I will always love him and I hope he will rest in piece until I'll see him again on the other side!!!

I love you so much Paul 💔😪 Sandra.”

In July 1976, Paul Raymond was enlisted by UFO from Savoy Brown to make 1977's Lights Out and had various stints with the band until their current 50th anniversary tour.