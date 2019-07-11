UGLY KID JOE Frontman WHITFIELD CRANE To Embark On First Ever Solo Tour

This September, Whitfield Crane will be embarking on his first ever solo tour!

This unique show entitled, Playing All The Songs, will allow Whit to play tracks from his extensive back catalogue for the very first time, including songs from: Another Animal, Medication, Life Of Agony, Yellowcake, Richards/Crane and of course Platinum selling artists Ugly Kid Joe.

An incredible cast of characters have assembled to bring these tracks to life including: Matt Reynolds (Haggard Cat) on guitar, Tom Marsh (Haggard Cat) on drums, and the inimitable Toshi (Slaves To Gravity) on bass.

Tickets to the following shows are on sale now.

September

4 - Nottingham Rock City - Nottingham, UK

5 - The Boiler Room - Guildford, UK

6 - The Sugarmill - Stoke-On-Trent, UK

7 - Phase One - Liverpool, UK

9 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK

10 - Cathouse Rock Club - Glasgow, UK

11 - Think Tank - Newcastle, UK

13 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK

14 - The Garage - London, UK

15 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

16 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

17 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

18 - The Joiners - Southampton, UK