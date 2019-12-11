UGLY KID JOE - Limited Edition Signed Christmas Card Available Now

While Ugly Kid Joe were in Portugal, Whitfield Crane, Klaus Eichstadt, Dave Fortman and Cordell Crockett signed Limited Edition UKJ Xmas cards which are now available to buy here (while supplies last).



2020 is looking like it's going to be a very busy year for Ugly Kid Joe. They've already announced an arena tour in The UK with Thunder, as well as a headline appearance at Hard Rock Hell Festival.

Look out for some BIG UKJ announcements early next year!

Catch Ugly Kid Joe live in 2020 at the following shows:

November

5 - Hard Rock Hell - Great Yarmouth, UK

19 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

20 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, UK

21 - The SSE Arena Wembley - London, UK

27 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, UK

28 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

Visit uglykidjoe.net for further details.