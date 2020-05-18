UGLY KID JOE Live At Wacken 2017; Pro-Shot Video

The organizers behind Germany's legendary Wacken Open Air Fest have just released the following video featuring Ugly Kid Joe performing their hit single "Everything About You" to a crowd, which was "without a doubt the best crowd" the band had on their 2017 tour. Enjoy!

During an interview with eonmusic in July 2019, Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane spoke about the difference between the band now, and in their earlier days, Crane commented; "We wanted to prove ourselves. Now, years later, the very songs that used to annoy me, I see the joy in it. Music is really special, as you well know, and so it’s beautiful."

Going on to chat about the band's huge success on the back of single "Everything About You" in 1991, the singer said; "Eye of the storm’ is a good way to put it, because, it just was all happening at a deadly fast gait. And it was a lot, it was beautiful, and also, very challenging, because there’s a lot of people that surround the business of music that are full of shit, but when you’re 23 / 24, you don’t know how to negotiate that, so on one hand it was super fun and we did all the things you should do at that age, and on the other hand, it was too much for me. But we survived it, and I can deal with it all now."

In November 2019, Ugly Kid Joe began work on their as yet untitled fifth studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2015's Uglier Than They Used To Be.

The original video for "Everything About You" is available below.