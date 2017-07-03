UGLY KID JOE Live At Wacken Open Air 2013; Video Of Full Show Streaming

Ugly Kid Joe played their very first Wacken Open Air festival gig in the summer of 2013, and now you can watch the full performance below.

Setlist:

“V.I.P.”
“Neighbor”
“C.U.S.T.”
“Panhandlin' Prince”
“No One Survives”
“Devil's Paradise”
“Cats In The Cradle”
“I'm Alright”
“Milkman's Son”
“Goddamn Evil”
“Ace Of Spades”
“Everything About You”

Ugly Kid Joe perform next on July 8th at Midnattsrocken Festival in Lakselv, Norway. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

