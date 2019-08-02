UK-Based Psychedelic Rockers RAPTOR Post "Bootleg" Video Of Entire Album Launch Party Show

UK-based psychedelic rockers Raptor, who have previously opened as main support for Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Mick Ralphs (Bad Company) and The Groundhogs recently released their debut album, Escapism. They have issued the following update:

"We decided to do something a little different with these live videos rather than just an ordinary set. Instead of telling the audience to put away their phones like most people do at gigs, we encouraged fans to film as much of the show as they could… this is the result:

The Raptor - Live In Bristol - Rough Trade experience. From the Escapism album launch on 17/05/2019. Really hope you enjoy it!"

Described as an assault of fuzz driven guitar grooves and hard hitting drums, Raptor have been stunning the UK with a barnstorming wash of heavy psychedelia from the moment they hit the scene in 2015. Comprised of brothers Kurt Fletcher, Adam Fletcher & Nick Osborne, the trio's mind-bending stage performance has seen them open for artists including Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Mick Ralphs (Bad Company / Mott The Hoople), The Groundhogs, Dr Feelgood and John Bonham's sister, Deborah.

Having signed with Brighton-based Don't Tell Anyone Records in 2018 (who released King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's Polygondwanaland) and touring the UK, Raptor will be releasing their debut album this May 17th at Rough Trade Bristol.

For information and updates on Raptor go to their official website here.