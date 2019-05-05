UK-Based Psychedelic Rockers RAPTOR To Release Debut Album This Month; Official Video For "Dynamite (Is Freedom!)" Posted

UK-based psychedelic rockers Raptor, who have previously opened as main support for Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Mick Ralphs (Bad Company) and The Groundhogs will release their debut album, Escapism, on May 17th. It will be issued on green vinyl via Brighton's Don't Tell Anyone Records, and the band will be launching the LP on the same night with a gig at Rough Trade in Bristol. Check out the brand new video for "Dynamite (Is Freedom!)" below.

Described as an assault of fuzz driven guitar grooves and hard hitting drums, Raptor have been stunning the UK with a barnstorming wash of heavy psychedelia from the moment they hit the scene in 2015. Comprised of brothers Kurt Fletcher, Adam Fletcher & Nick Osborne, the trio's mind-bending stage performance has seen them open for artists including Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Mick Ralphs (Bad Company / Mott The Hoople), The Groundhogs, Dr Feelgood and John Bonham's sister, Deborah.

Having signed with Brighton-based Don't Tell Anyone Records in 2018 (who released King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's Polygondwanaland) and touring the UK, Raptor will be releasing their debut album this May 17th at Rough Trade Bristol.

For information and updates on Raptor go to their official website here.