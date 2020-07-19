UK Government To Allow Indoor Concerts / Performances Starting August 1st

United Kingdom prime minster Boris Johnson, who has come under fire for his poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK over the last several months, said during a press conference on Friday, July 17th that the government is gearing up to allow indoor concerts / performances again.

Johnson: "From 1 August, we will restart indoor performances to a live audience subject to the success of pilots, and we will pilot larger gatherings, with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn. From October, we intend to bring back audiences in stadia and to allow conferences and other business events to recommence. These changes must be done in a Covid-secure way subject to pilots. Throughout this period we will look to allow more close contact with friends and family where we can."

Emphasis was put on the fact that "audiences, performers and venues will be expected to maintain social distancing at all times."

Johnson stressed that these plan are conditional, based on how well the UK is able to contain the COVID-19 virus.