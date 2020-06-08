UK's Download Festival Raises £125,000 For NHS With Charity T-Shirts

A charity shirt created by Download Festival has raised £125,000 for the NHS (National Health Service), reports Express & Star.

Released in April, initial stocks of the shirt sold out, with more created due to 'phenomenal demand'. One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to NHS Charities Together, who provide donations to 143 different charities offering aid to the NHS as well as volunteers. As well as this, Download Festival has released merchandise online that would have been found in the onsite superstore.

Download 2020 was recently cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The festival was set to see performances from KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Deftones, Gojira, Korn and more. The event will return to Donnington Park from June 4 to 6, 2021. For more information, click here.