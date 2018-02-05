UK SUBS Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming
February 5, 2018, 9 hours ago
British punk pioneers UK Subs returned to Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally filmed footage of the band's complete set can be seen below.
Setlist:
"Emotional Blackmail"
"You Don't Belong"
"Left For Dead"
"Rockers"
"Down On The Farm"
"Young Criminals"
"Barbie's Dead"
"Endangered Species"
"Fear Of Girls"
"City Of The Dead"
"I've Got A Gun"
"Crash Course"
"Tomorrow's Girls"
"Warhead"
"Riot"
"Stranglehold"
"Disease"