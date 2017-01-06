UK’s BLEED AGAIN Sign With Sliptrick Records; “Through My Eyes” Video Streaming

Sliptrick Records have announced the signing of UK metal five-piece Bleed Again along with releasing their new video for "Through My Eyes", which was filmed during their performance at Mammothfest 2016. Bleed Again have also announced that they will release their debut album Momentum through Sliptrick Records on May 1st.

The Worthing five-piece are one of the freshest modern metal bands to come from the South of the United Kingdom in years. Boasting a style that blends metalcore with New Wave Of American Heavy Metal, Bleed Again have drawn comparisons to the likes of genre heavyweights Killswitch Engage in terms of sound and live energy.

In the last few years, Bleed Again have completed two successful UK tours plus countless other shows including support slots with the likes of Soil, Darkest Hour and Devil Sold His Soul. As well as featuring at Mammothfest regularly, the quintet even delivered one of the best and most memorable performances of the entire festival in 2016, making the video a nice momentum to take away from the event.

The video combines visuals from their recent live performance at Mammothfest 2016, a little sprinkling of video trickery and the furious, scorching music that epitomize the band. "Through My Eyes" is the first taster taken from the upcoming album Momentum.

The new album will showcase some of the finest new metal on the UK scene. However, just like legends Killswitch Engage, Hatebreed and Trivium, the best way to witness Bleed Again is at any one of their ferocious live shows.