UK’s CRIMSON THRONE Announce Debut Album Of Void & Solitude

Following last year’s success of Crimson Throne’s self-titled demo EP, the atmospheric UK black metal outfit is now set to release their debut album ‘Of Void & Solitude’ on October 19th via Apocalyptic Witchcraft.

The album was recorded & mixed by Misha Hering at Holy Mountain Studios and mastered at Audiosiege by Brad Boatright (Beastmilk, Corrosion Of Conformity, Nails, Obituary, Yob).

Whilst the EP delved into subjects such as examples of human history akin to the Hegelian view of history as a slaughter bench, this album focuses on human suffering, pain & oppression, spanning across the ages of various cultures and their people.





The band will be joining label mates From The Bogs Of Aughishka on their UK tour in August.

Crimson Throne lineup:

TH - Bass / Vocals

AM - Guitar / Vocals

DT - Guitar / Noise

DM - Drums / Percussion