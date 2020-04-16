UK’s Download To Become Virtual Festival Due To Coronavirus

According to the BBC, the UK’s famous Download Festival which has been running since 2003, will be transformed into a "virtual festival" after the three-day event was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The festival - held each year at Donington Park race course in Leicestershire, and was due to take place from June 12th to 14th issued the following statement recently:

“We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead. This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you – we really did try to make this work. Please rest assured we will be back next year.

Organisers will now stream music, interviews, and unseen performances "direct to your living rooms" on the same dates.

The full line up is yet to be announced. Iron Maiden and Kiss were to headline this year.