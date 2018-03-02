UK’s MONUMENT Announce Hellhound Album; Details Revealed

Following the single announcement earlier this week, Monument have announced the details of their new album Hellhound, out via Rock Of Angels Records.

On May 25th, Hellhound will see the light of day. The album, consisting of nine plus three bonus tracks of pure British heavy metal, will also be available in a limited 500 copy Boxset version, red, yellow and orange marbled double vinyl and on black vinyl (nine tracks only).

Twin guitar melodies, loud bass tones, thundering drums and soaring tenor vocals are all present in abundance. Lyrically, the album draws inspiration from a variety of sources like history, urban London life, the occult and personal relationships.

Peter Ellis - the voice of Monument- comments: "Hellhound is, in my opinion, the best album we have released so far in our career. The song writing is a lot more mature on this album and the songs are very cohesive. Musically, it is the natural progression of Hair Of The Dog, with lots of twin harmonies, loud lead bass tones etc. Lyrically, I drew inspiration from different sources and situations, like I usually tent to do, so it is a mixture of historical themes, urban London culture as well as some more lighthearted stuff which I do enjoy writing as well. Another big step up was the inclusion of Tony Newton to the team as our producer, which played a very big part in finally being able to capture the real sound of the band on tape and it is something we have always wanted to do. Monument is a ‘live’ band and Tony was able to capture that in a really cool way."

Tony Newton's inclusion as the band's producer has captured the band's real sound for the first time and that sound is unmistakably British. To drop a few more names, the album was engineered by the band's very own guitarist Dan Baune. Produced and mixed by Tony Newton (Iron Maiden - Producer of The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter) at Barnyard Studio, Essex, UK and mastered by Ade Emsley at Table of Tone Mastering.

Hellhound’s artwork, design and layout was done by graphic designer Stan-W Decker (Masterplan, Vanden Plas, Resurrection Kings, Stryper).

The boxset includes:

-Hellhound In Limited Digipack CD

-Hellhound In Red/Yellow/Orange Marbled Double Vinyl (Boxset Exclusive Vinyl)

-Artwork / Band Photo Poster

-Signed Postcard

-“William Kidd” Official Flag 150x100cm

-Monument Logo Patch

Tracklisting:

Red/Yellow/Orange Marbled Double Vinyl (Boxset Exclusive Vinyl):

Side A

“William Kidd”

“The Chalice”

“Death Avenue”

Side B

“Nightrider”

“Hellhound”

“Wheels Of Steel”

Side C

“The End”

“Attila”

“Straight Through The Heart”

Side D (Bonus Tracks)

“Creatures Of The Night”

“Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll” (Rainbow cover)

“Déjà vu” (Iron Maiden cover)

Black Vinyl:

Side A

“William Kidd”

“The Chalice”

“Death Avenue”

“Nightrider”

“Hellhound”

Side B

“Wheels Of Steel”

“The End”

“Attila”

“Straight Through The Heart”