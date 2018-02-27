UK’s MONUMENT Reveal “William Kidd” 7” Single Details

British heavy metal band Monument have announced the release of a new 7" inch vinyl single for “William Kidd” in a limited edition of 500 copies worldwide via ROAR Rock Of Angels Records. It's the first single off their upcoming album Hellhound including the Rainbow cover song “Long Live Rock 'n' Roll”. The song tells the tale of the infamous privateer of the same name and finds the band in incredible form giving some of their best performances yet on record.

Produced and mixed by Tony Newton (Iron Maiden - Book Of Souls Live Chapter) and mastered by Ade Emsey (Iron Maiden) at Table of Tone Mastering.

“William Kidd'=” offers four and a half minutes of blistering, true British heavy metal in the vein of what has so far made Monument a sensation with fans across the world looking for the next great band to come out of the United Kingdom.

Preorders are available at this location.