ULCERATE Announce Summer European Dates

New Zealand death metallers Ulcerate have announced a headlining European tour this August. The eight-date tour commences at Brutal Assault Festival in the Czech Republic on August 11th and ends at Metal Mean Festival in Belgium on August 19th. Additionally, Ulcerate will return to Central Europe in November. Stay tuned for further details.

Dates:

August

11 – Jaromer, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault Festival

12 – Helsinki, Finland – Elmun Baari

13 – Turku, Finland – TVO

15 – Stockholm, Sweden – TBA

16 – Oslo, Norway – Blitz

17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

18 – Reykajvik, Iceland – Gaukurinn

19 – Mean, Belgium – Metal Mean Festival 2017

Ulcerate’s fifth full-length album and follow-up to 2013's Vermis, entitled Shrines Of Paralysis, is out now via Relapse. Order the new album here.