ULCERATE Announce Summer European Dates
June 7, 2017, an hour ago
New Zealand death metallers Ulcerate have announced a headlining European tour this August. The eight-date tour commences at Brutal Assault Festival in the Czech Republic on August 11th and ends at Metal Mean Festival in Belgium on August 19th. Additionally, Ulcerate will return to Central Europe in November. Stay tuned for further details.
Dates:
August
11 – Jaromer, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault Festival
12 – Helsinki, Finland – Elmun Baari
13 – Turku, Finland – TVO
15 – Stockholm, Sweden – TBA
16 – Oslo, Norway – Blitz
17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
18 – Reykajvik, Iceland – Gaukurinn
19 – Mean, Belgium – Metal Mean Festival 2017
Ulcerate’s fifth full-length album and follow-up to 2013's Vermis, entitled Shrines Of Paralysis, is out now via Relapse. Order the new album here.