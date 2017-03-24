ULCERATE - “Dead Oceans” Live Drum Playthrough Video Streaming

New Zealand death metal innovators, Ulcerate, have released another live drum playthrough video, this time for the track “Dead Oceans”. The footage was filmed by Frank Huang at Saint Vitus Bar in in Brooklyn, NY.

In the video below, Jamie Saint Merat performs "Extinguished Light" off the recently released Shrines Of Paralysis full-length below.

A live drum video for “Everything Is Fire”, the title track of the band’s second full-length album, released back in 2009, can be seen below:

Ulcerate’s fifth full-length album and follow-up to 2013's Vermis, entitled Shrines Of Paralysis, is out now via Relapse. Order the new album here. A full audio stream can be found below.

Shrines Of Paralysis tracklisting:

“Abrogation”

“Yield To Naught”

“There Are No Saviours”

“Shrines Of Paralysis”

“Bow To Spite”

“Chasm Of Fire”

“Extinguished Light”

“End The Hope”

Album stream: