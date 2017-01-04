ULCERATE - “Everything Is Fire” Live Drum Video Streaming

New Zealand death metal innovators, Ulcerate, have released a live drum video for “Everything Is Fire”, the title track of the band’s second full-length album, released back in 2009. Watch below:

Ulcerate’s fifth full-length album and follow-up to 2013's Vermis, entitled Shrines Of Paralysis, is out now via Relapse. Order the new album here. A full audio stream can be found below.

Shrines Of Paralysis tracklisting:

“Abrogation”

“Yield To Naught”

“There Are No Saviours”

“Shrines Of Paralysis”

“Bow To Spite”

“Chasm Of Fire”

“Extinguished Light”

“End The Hope”

Album stream: