ULCERATE - “Everything Is Fire” Live Drum Video Streaming
January 4, 2017, an hour ago
New Zealand death metal innovators, Ulcerate, have released a live drum video for “Everything Is Fire”, the title track of the band’s second full-length album, released back in 2009. Watch below:
Ulcerate’s fifth full-length album and follow-up to 2013's Vermis, entitled Shrines Of Paralysis, is out now via Relapse. Order the new album here. A full audio stream can be found below.
Shrines Of Paralysis tracklisting:
“Abrogation”
“Yield To Naught”
“There Are No Saviours”
“Shrines Of Paralysis”
“Bow To Spite”
“Chasm Of Fire”
“Extinguished Light”
“End The Hope”
Album stream: