ULCERATE - “Extinguished Light” Live Drum Video Streaming

New Zealand death metal innovators, Ulcerate, have released a new live drum playthrough video via Sick Drummer. Watch Jamie Saint Merat perform "Extinguished Light" off the recently released Shrines Of Paralysis full-length below.

The live drum playthrough was filmed at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY on the last date of the Shrines Of Paralysis North American tour. Video by Frank Huang (Pit Full of Shit).

A live drum video for “Everything Is Fire”, the title track of the band’s second full-length album, released back in 2009, can be seen below:

Ulcerate’s fifth full-length album and follow-up to 2013's Vermis, entitled Shrines Of Paralysis, is out now via Relapse. Order the new album here. A full audio stream can be found below.

Shrines Of Paralysis tracklisting:

“Abrogation”

“Yield To Naught”

“There Are No Saviours”

“Shrines Of Paralysis”

“Bow To Spite”

“Chasm Of Fire”

“Extinguished Light”

“End The Hope”

Album stream: