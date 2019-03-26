ULCERATE Joins Debemur Morti Productions Roster; European Tour To Commence Next Month

New Zealand death metal trio, Ulcerate, have joined the Debemur Morti Productions roster.

Issues the band of the new union, "We are extremely happy to be moving head-first into this next chapter with a partnership that aligns so clearly with our own vision. Debemur Morti has always been in our peripheral gaze - the attention to detail and high level of curation is second-to-none."

Death metal has always had roots in themes of humanity, darkness, and oppression, but when Ulcerate formed in Auckland, New Zealand in 2000, their unconventional approach to the genre quickly redefined the meaning of those concepts throughout death metal and beyond. The trio's distinctive treatment of dynamics alongside in-depth lyrical content established the band as a formidable force long before they became the standard-bearers for a new era of death metal, one defined by meticulous passages of understated melodic sensibilities and jarring, tooth-scraping dissonance. The band's inexorable march from 2007's Of Fracture And Failure (2007) to the unparalleled Shrines Of Paralysis (2016) has been terrifying. And it appears the best is yet to come.

Further details on the band's as-yet-untitled new full-length will be released in the months to come. In the meantime, don't miss Ulcerate on their upcoming European tour set to commence April 10 and run through April 21. The trek includes an appearance on this year's edition of Roadburn. See all confirmed dates below.

April

10 - IF Performance Hall Besiktas - Istanbul, TR

11 - Roadburn Festival 2019 - Tilburg, NL

11 - B52 The Club - Bucharest, RO

12 - Armageddon Descends VI - Vilnius, LT

17 - The Grand Social - Dublin, IE

18 - Audio - Glasgow, UK

19 - The Star And Garter - Manchester, UK

20 - Nambucca - London, UK

21 - Exchange - Bristol, UK