ULCERATE Perform "Abrogation" Live In Kraków, Poland; Official Video Streaming
January 15, 2018, 6 hours ago
New Zealand death metal innovators, Ulcerate, have released an official live video for "Abrogation", the opening track from the band's Shrines Of Paralysis full-length (Relapse). The video was filmed in Krakow, Poland and directed by Woda i Pustka during the band's November 2017 headline tour.
Order the new album here.
Ulcerate live dates:
Februay
10 - Kings Arms Tavern - Auckland, New Zealand
March
17 - San Fran - Wellington, New Zealand