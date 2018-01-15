ULCERATE Perform "Abrogation" Live In Kraków, Poland; Official Video Streaming

New Zealand death metal innovators, Ulcerate, have released an official live video for "Abrogation", the opening track from the band's Shrines Of Paralysis full-length (Relapse). The video was filmed in Krakow, Poland and directed by Woda i Pustka during the band's November 2017 headline tour.

Order the new album here.

Ulcerate live dates:

Februay
10 - Kings Arms Tavern - Auckland, New Zealand         

March
17 - San Fran - Wellington, New Zealand

