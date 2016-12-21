ULCERATE Takeover / Interview Featured In Relapse Records Podcast #46 - End Of The Year Recap Special

The Relapse Podcast returns for a special end of the year 2016 recap edition. Features highlights from a busy year of veteran releases, debut records and reissues including Nothing, Red Fang, Obscura, Inter Arma, S U R V I V E and more.

“To cap off the year, our special guest this month is New Zealand's Ulcerate, fresh off the release of the Shrines Of Paralysis full-length and their North American headline tour for an exclusive takeover and interview with drummer Jamie Saint Merat!”

2016 Recap:

Agoraphobic Nosebleed - “Deathbed” (0:00)

Bloodiest - “Broken Teeth” (9:59)

Black Tusk - “Desolation In Endless Times” (17:20)

Lycus - “Obsidian Eyes” (19:43)

Obscura - “Fractal Dimension” (34:47)

Magrudergrind - “The Opportunist” (40:55)

Gadget - “Pillars Of Filth” (42:03)

Seven Sisters Of Sleep - “Sacred Prostitute” (42:23)

Ilsa - “Cult Of The Throne” (46:22)

Inverloch - “Lucid Delirium” (53:43)

Nothing - “ACD” (1:00:55)

Wrong - “Mucilage” (1:04:32)

Tombs - “Obsidian” (1:06:29)

Graves At Sea - “Tempest” (1:11:32)

Inter Arma - “An Archer In The Emptiness” (1:19:29)

Gruesome - “Amputation” (1:28:00)

Weekend Nachos - “Eulogy” (1:30:29)

Ringworm - “Innocent Blood” (1:32:45)

Cough - “Masters Of Torture” (1:35:00)

16 - “The Morphinist” (1:42:55)

Horseback - “Lion Killer” (1:49:39)

The Album Leaf - “Never Far” (1:54:40)

Brain Tentacles - “Hand Of God” (1:58:26)

S U R V I V E - “Wardenclyffe” (2:02:27)

True Widow - “Theurgist” (2:06:25)

Red Fang - “Cut It Short” (2:15:04)

Gatecreeper - “Sterilized” (2:20:39)

Obituary - “Ten Thousand Ways To Die” (2:23:24)

Ulcerate Takeover:

Interview with Jamie Saint Merat” (2:26:38)

Ulcerate - “Shrines Of Paralysis” (2:3925)

Ulcerate - “End The Hope” (2:49:10)