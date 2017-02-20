ULI JON ROTH, AMORPHIS, EQUILIBRIUM - 70000 Tons Of Metal Release Official Day 2 Recap Video
The 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, which left from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to an all new Caribbean dream destination: Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti, featuring pristine beaches, coral reefs and lagoon-like bays surrounded by forested mountains.
70000Tons.tv now presents exclusive recaps of Day 1 and 2 on board the world's biggest heavy metal cruise.
