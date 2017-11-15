ULI JON ROTH Joins G3 European Tour With JOE SATRIANI, JOHN PETRUCCI; Trailer Streaming
November 15, 2017, an hour ago
World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, will revive his G3 Tour entity in 2018 beginning March 16th in Moscow and winding up on April 30th in Birmingham playing shows in many European countries, including the UK. France, Italy, Spain, Poland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland and more. Satriani has invited Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and the former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth to join. Check out a new trailer below featuring Uli Jon Roth:
Each guitarist will perform their own set, followed by a massive jam at the end of the show.
G3 2018 UK dates:
April
24 - Southend, UK - Cliffs Pavilion
25 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
26 - Bristol, UK - Colston Hall
27 - Manchester, UK - Apollo
29 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
30 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall