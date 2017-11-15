ULI JON ROTH Joins G3 European Tour With JOE SATRIANI, JOHN PETRUCCI; Trailer Streaming

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, will revive his G3 Tour entity in 2018 beginning March 16th in Moscow and winding up on April 30th in Birmingham playing shows in many European countries, including the UK. France, Italy, Spain, Poland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland and more. Satriani has invited Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and the former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth to join. Check out a new trailer below featuring Uli Jon Roth:

Each guitarist will perform their own set, followed by a massive jam at the end of the show.

G3 2018 UK dates:

April

24 - Southend, UK - Cliffs Pavilion

25 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

26 - Bristol, UK - Colston Hall

27 - Manchester, UK - Apollo

29 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

30 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall