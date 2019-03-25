ULI JON ROTH's Ex-Wife Turned Down Nearly $10 Million For JIMI HENDRIX's Black Stratocaster - "A Lot Of People Were After That Guitar," Says Uli; Video

For The Metal Voice, former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin spoke with Uli Jon Roth in Los Angeles during opening night of his North American tour. Uli spoke about the different types of guitars that he uses during his 3-hour show, talks about working on his new studio album, how he was offered 7-9 million dollars for a Jimi Hendrix guitar, and how he finds today's music uninspiring. Watch below.

When asked about the Jimi Hendrix black Stratocaster (nicknamed Black Beauty by Hendrix) that Roth's former wife and Hendrix's last girlfriend, Monika Dannemann, owned, Uli revealed the following:

"A lot of people were after that guitar. Paul Allen, the number two guy in Microsoft, called Monica up once and offered a million dollars for it but she turned him down.

"Another guy called me up, some kind of Arab arts dealer, offered like seven-eight-nine million dollars for that guitar, I then asked him tell me good reason why we should sell this guitar? And he said, 'well for the money'. I said that's not a good reason. I said the guitar should stay with Monica's paintings and it's not my guitar.

"It now belongs to the Dannemann's estate. It's in a vault as there were too many people after it but one day I think it's going to be exhibited as it should be. Of course, exhibited with Monica's paintings because Monica's paintings are extra special and they tell the story by themselves unlike any other thing that is out there connected to Jimi Hendrix. Monica understood Jimi's lyrics. I think one day Monica's paintings will be seen for what they are they're gonna live on and of course Jimi's music will live on.

"I also played that guitar a couple of times when I was in the Scorpions but I was afraid of breaking a string but it was just for a few minutes and then I never played it again as they were the original Jimi strings."

Uli Jon Roth's North American tour dates are listed below.

March

26 - Redding, CA - The Dip

27 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley

28 - Oakland, CA - The Parish

29 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

30 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

31 - Seattle, WA - Club El Corazon

April

1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue

3 - Calgary, AB - Country Line Saloon

4 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

5 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

6 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

7 - Fridley, MN - Route 47 Pub

10 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

11 - Edwardsville, IL - Wildey Theatre

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

14 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

15 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

16 - Montreal, QC - Piranha

17 - Quebec, QC - L’ Anti

18 - Ottawa, NB - Brass Monkey

19 - Pawling, NY - Daryl’s House

20 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

21 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Music Hall

23 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

24 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonderbar

25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

26 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s

27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

May

1 - Plymouth, MA - Spire Center for the Performing Arts

3 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre

4 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

5 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt

6 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

9 - Dallas, TX - Trees

10 - San Antonio, TX - Rockbox