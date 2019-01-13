ULI JON ROTH To Be Joined by SCORPIONS Guitarist RUDOLF SCHENKER For Two Shows In Japan
Former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth, who is celebrating his 50 year anniversary, has made a surprise announcement sure to please his fans in Japan:
Germany's WDR Rockpalast has posted pro-shot footage of former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth's May 20th, 2018 show at the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen. The setlist is as follows:
"In Trance"
"Rainbow Dream Prelude / Fly To The Rainbow"
"Pictured Life"
"Catch Your Train"
"All Along The Watchtower"
"Little Wing"