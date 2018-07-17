ULI JON ROTH To Perform 50th Anniversary UK Dates In November / December

Fresh off his G3 European and UK tour with Joe Satriani and John Petrucci, former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar players ever. He is one of the last greats who is still around to present his magical style of playing which he already forged in the late 60's when he was still in his teens. Uli played his first ever show in December 1968 - at the age of 13 - and to celebrate his upcoming 50th Stage Anniversary, he will play six very special UK concerts.

The UK tour starts at the Corporation in Sheffield on Thursday, November 29th, followed by University of London Union (Friday 30th November), Coventry’s Kasbah (Saturday 1 December), Manchester’s Academy 3 (Sunday 2 December), Glasgow’s Oran Mor (Monday 3 December) and Milton Keynes’ The Stables (Wednesday 5 December).

The two hour-plus programme will consist of carefully selected highlights from Uli’s entire musical career, which - by now - is spanning no less than five decades. The amazing thing is that Uli Jon Roth keeps on getting better, as we have seen amply demonstrated by his astonishing and powerful recent appearances at the G3 Tour of Europe and the UK with Joe Satriani and John Petrucci.

In recent times, Uli has successfully revisited the early music of his celebrated Scorpions days which resulted in the superb Scorpions Revisited double CD and Tokyo Tapes Revisited DVD/Blu-Ray releases. The 50th Anniversary set will naturally include the best of that timeless material, including "The Sails Of Charon", "In Trance", "Fly To The Rainbow" and many other songs.

Dates:

November

29 - Corporation - Sheffield, UK

30 - ULU - London, UK

December

1 - Kasbah, Coventry, UK

2 - Academy 3 - Manchester, UK

3 - Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK

5 - The Stables - Milton Keynes, UK

