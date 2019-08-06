ULTHA Announce Constructs Of Separation Fall Tour
August 6, 2019, 7 minutes ago
German black metal force, Ultha, have announced the Constructs Of Separation tour for October, their second headlining tour in support of their latest album, The Inextricable Wandering, which was released in October of 2018.
The band comment: “In October we will embark on our annual one-week fall tour, this time in cooperation with Stateless Society Booking and presented by Century Media Records and Vendetta Records. The tour will take us to parts of Europe we haven't been before and we couldn't be more excited.”
Dates:
October
3 - Freiburg, Germany - Artik
4 - Geneva, Switzerland - Drone to the Bone
5 - Lyon, France - Ravenous Altar Festival II
11 - Würzburg, Germany - Immerhin
12 - TBA
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
14 - TBA
15 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Kulturak Klub
16 - Linz, Austria - Kapu
17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk21
18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Juha West
19 - Arlon, Belgium - Night Fest Metal X
Ultha festival dates:
November
23 - München, Germany - Fall of Man 2019
December
7 - Köln, Germany - Unholy Passion Fest IV
(Photo - Deathless Pictures)