ULTHA Announce Constructs Of Separation Fall Tour

German black metal force, Ultha, have announced the Constructs Of Separation tour for October, their second headlining tour in support of their latest album, The Inextricable Wandering, which was released in October of 2018.

The band comment: “In October we will embark on our annual one-week fall tour, this time in cooperation with Stateless Society Booking and presented by Century Media Records and Vendetta Records. The tour will take us to parts of Europe we haven't been before and we couldn't be more excited.”

Dates:

October

3 - Freiburg, Germany - Artik

4 - Geneva, Switzerland - Drone to the Bone

5 - Lyon, France - Ravenous Altar Festival II

11 - Würzburg, Germany - Immerhin

12 - TBA

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

14 - TBA

15 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Kulturak Klub

16 - Linz, Austria - Kapu

17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk21

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Juha West

19 - Arlon, Belgium - Night Fest Metal X

Ultha festival dates:

November

23 - München, Germany - Fall of Man 2019

December

7 - Köln, Germany - Unholy Passion Fest IV

(Photo - Deathless Pictures)