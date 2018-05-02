ULTHA Sign Worldwide Deal With Century Media; New Album Due This Fall

Century Media Records has announced the signing of Ultha for a worldwide cooperation.

Hailing from Cologne, Germany, the five-piece black metal band has built up an excellent reputation in the worldwide extreme metal underground scene. Ultha's debut album Pain Cleanses Every Doubt and especially the 2016 successor Converging Sins have had a massive impact not only in the worldwide black metal scene, but also on many fans of many different genres interested in extreme music beyond the usual patterns. Ultha's intense live shows, their visual approach and lyrical concept, their rampant sound cascades, mesmerizing riffs and bleak atmosphere separate them from the common black metal sounds.

Ultha’s Ralph Schmidt comments on the signing: “We're excited to collaborate with such a prolific and important label that has been dedicated to pushing boundaries of the extreme metal underground for such a long time. We, both as fans of their work and as musicians in a band, feel this is a perfect fit for this next step of our journey."

Ultha are about to enter the studio to record their third, yet-untitled studio album, which is planned for release in October 2018. The band’s European headline tour in support of the new album is currently being booked by Doomstar Bookings. Tour dates will be announced soon.

Lineup (above, from left to right):

Manuel (Drums)

Ralf (Guitar)

Chris (Bass/Vocals)

Ralph (Guitar/Vocals)

Andy (Electronics)